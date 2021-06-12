Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.17.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

