Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $3.08 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRLGF shares. Clarus Securities boosted their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

