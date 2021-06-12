Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.54. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 102,397 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.25 million and a PE ratio of 22.63.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.