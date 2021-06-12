DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $525,365.01 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $525,365.01 and approximately $22,881.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00147125 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.72 or 0.00711546 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

