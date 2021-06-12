DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post sales of $240.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.29 million. DraftKings reported sales of $70.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 126.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 311,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. 7,674,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,472,070. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

