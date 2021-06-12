Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Announces Dividend of $0.23

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2308 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

DRUNF opened at $21.23 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRUNF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

