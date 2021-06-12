Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Tops $8.03 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $190,014.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

