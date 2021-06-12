Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DPG stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.41.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

