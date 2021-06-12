Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $102.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

