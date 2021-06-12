E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $35,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

