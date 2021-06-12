E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Annexon alerts:

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $912.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,495 shares of company stock worth $855,947.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.