E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $24,229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $17,299,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

