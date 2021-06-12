Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 5.9%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 36,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,716,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 41.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

