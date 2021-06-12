Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $3,164,836.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EW stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

