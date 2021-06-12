Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.48

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 10667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders sold a total of 235,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,331,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

