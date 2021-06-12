Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $257,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $230,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 32.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $7,588,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 75.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 1,475,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,044. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.