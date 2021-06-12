Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.66 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

