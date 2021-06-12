Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 647 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

