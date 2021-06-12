Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

