Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,965.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.