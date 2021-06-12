Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 95,074 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at $8,275,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 in the last three months. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

