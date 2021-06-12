Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.13 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

