Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 267 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UDR were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

