Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

