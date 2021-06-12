Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Position Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $58,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after buying an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $63.51 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.