Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Set at C$52.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.13.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.98. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$49.13. The firm has a market cap of C$97.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0674506 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

