Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

