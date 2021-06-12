Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.06. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 434,561 shares traded.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.63.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,040. Insiders have sold a total of 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887 over the last ninety days.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

