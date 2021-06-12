Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

