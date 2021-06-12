Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,631 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCII. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,342 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

