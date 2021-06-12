Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INVA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
INVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.