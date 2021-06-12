Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Innoviva worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

