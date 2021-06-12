Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 149,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

