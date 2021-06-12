Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

