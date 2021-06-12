Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 446.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,924 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $905.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.