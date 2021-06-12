Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,270 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RFP shares. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

RFP opened at $13.17 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

