Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $79.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.06 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.