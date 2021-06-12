Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

TSE EQB opened at C$137.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$66.00 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.20.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 17.0199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.89.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.