Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tyler Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $430.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

