Equities Analysts Set Expectations for I-Mab’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

