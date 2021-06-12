Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,604 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

