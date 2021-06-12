Era Swap Market Cap Hits $5.00 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $82,275.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

