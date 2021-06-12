Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of -383.25 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

