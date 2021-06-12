Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after buying an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Essent Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,606,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,550,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Essent Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

