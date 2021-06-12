Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $816,551.17 and $77,611.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.55 or 0.00789085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.67 or 0.08313488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00086964 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

