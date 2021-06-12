Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,327.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $484,686.20 and approximately $57,327.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00140965 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.09 or 0.00716785 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 38,031,653 coins and its circulating supply is 8,941,479 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

