Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 150.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Euronav were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Euronav by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 177,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

