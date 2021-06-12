EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EUSP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

