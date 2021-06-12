EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EUSP remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
