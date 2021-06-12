EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.26

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Barclays cut EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.25.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

