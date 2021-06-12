Exeedme (XED) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $309,390.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00196574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.01162848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,006.20 or 0.99673390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

