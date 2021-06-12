Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $350.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts forecast that Express will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Express by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Express by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

